The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.08 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.16 × 91 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.24 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.72 × 101 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.83 × 6 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.86 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.29 × 612 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.37 × 321 RoboForex-ECN 1.75 × 299 ICMarkets-Live03 2.00 × 2 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 2.29 × 17 RSGFinance-Live 2.57 × 23 TradersWay-Live 3.14 × 14 ICMarkets-Live14 3.76 × 70 XMGlobal-Real 35 4.32 × 22 PlaceATrade-Real-4 4.56 × 158 ICMarketsSC-Live06 5.12 × 90 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor