SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kalicm
Kalinin Brinones Rojas

Kalicm

Kalinin Brinones Rojas
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
28 (47.45%)
Loss Trades:
31 (52.54%)
Best trade:
30.08 USD
Worst trade:
-13.34 USD
Gross Profit:
290.34 USD (615 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-242.25 USD (823 224 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (40.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
35.39%
Max deposit load:
19.03%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
32 (54.24%)
Short Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
10.37 USD
Average Loss:
-7.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-76.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.29 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
24.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.88 USD
Maximal:
76.29 USD (29.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.64% (76.29 USD)
By Equity:
5.00% (10.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
BTCUSD 15
EURUSD 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 72
BTCUSD -21
EURUSD -3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1.6K
BTCUSD -206K
EURUSD -239
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.08 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.72 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.29 × 612
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
ICMarkets-Live03
2.00 × 2
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
TradersWay-Live
3.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live14
3.76 × 70
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.12 × 90
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

-A recovery system will be used after a loss; there is a maximum loss lot limit.

-SE UTILIZARA UN SISTEMA DE RECUPERACION TRAS LA PERDIDA,EXISTE UN LIMITE DE LOTE MAXIMO DE PERDIDA

No reviews
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 20:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 20:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 20:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 19:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 19:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 15:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 14:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 14:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kalicm
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
248
USD
3
100%
59
47%
35%
1.19
0.82
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.