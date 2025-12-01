- Growth
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
28 (47.45%)
Loss Trades:
31 (52.54%)
Best trade:
30.08 USD
Worst trade:
-13.34 USD
Gross Profit:
290.34 USD (615 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-242.25 USD (823 224 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (40.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
35.39%
Max deposit load:
19.03%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
32 (54.24%)
Short Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
10.37 USD
Average Loss:
-7.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-76.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.29 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
24.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.88 USD
Maximal:
76.29 USD (29.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.64% (76.29 USD)
By Equity:
5.00% (10.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|BTCUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|72
|BTCUSD
|-21
|EURUSD
|-3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|BTCUSD
|-206K
|EURUSD
|-239
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.08 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.72 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.29 × 612
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|2.00 × 2
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.57 × 23
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.76 × 70
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.12 × 90
-A recovery system will be used after a loss; there is a maximum loss lot limit.
-SE UTILIZARA UN SISTEMA DE RECUPERACION TRAS LA PERDIDA,EXISTE UN LIMITE DE LOTE MAXIMO DE PERDIDA
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
248
USD
USD
3
100%
59
47%
35%
1.19
0.82
USD
USD
30%
1:500