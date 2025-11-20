- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 205
Gewinntrades:
916 (76.01%)
Verlusttrades:
289 (23.98%)
Bester Trade:
246.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-198.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 664.66 USD (248 784 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 460.60 USD (432 195 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
44 (173.43 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
371.80 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.85%
Letzter Trade:
8 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
337
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.20
Long-Positionen:
665 (55.19%)
Short-Positionen:
540 (44.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.17 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-414.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-901.41 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.33%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
182.88 USD
Maximaler:
1 016.79 USD (26.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
26.93% (1 016.79 USD)
Kapital:
26.85% (955.41 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1059
|GBPUSD
|38
|AUDCAD
|36
|EURUSD
|32
|NZDCAD
|18
|GBPJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|264
|GBPUSD
|56
|AUDCAD
|118
|EURUSD
|-61
|NZDCAD
|65
|GBPJPY
|-92
|USDCAD
|-146
|EURGBP
|25
|USDCHF
|16
|BTCUSD
|-40
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|GBPUSD
|70
|AUDCAD
|5.5K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|NZDCAD
|3.4K
|GBPJPY
|-3.5K
|USDCAD
|-7K
|EURGBP
|722
|USDCHF
|455
|BTCUSD
|-201K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +246.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -199 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +173.43 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -414.66 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.18 × 354
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.48 × 308
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.87 × 790
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.01 × 1999
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.45 × 20
RoboForex-ECN
|2.24 × 1027
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.29 × 58
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.98 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.85 × 124
TradersWay-Live
|4.17 × 24
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|4.30 × 61
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|5.57 × 676
RSGFinance-Live
|5.99 × 100
FBS-Real-5
|14.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
Low DD Stable Return
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Virtual Private Server (VPS):
To ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation with minimal latency, running the EA on a dedicated VPS is mandatory. A VPS located near your broker's servers eliminates hardware downtime and network lag.
Special Promotion: You can get a 20% discount on a high-performance, low-ping VPS using the link and code below:
VPS Provider: Forex VPS
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
100 USD pro Monat
8%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
6
0%
1 205
76%
100%
1.03
0.17
USD
USD
27%
1:500