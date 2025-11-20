SignaleKategorien
Daniel Chng Chin Huang

Daniel FX

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 205
Gewinntrades:
916 (76.01%)
Verlusttrades:
289 (23.98%)
Bester Trade:
246.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-198.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 664.66 USD (248 784 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6 460.60 USD (432 195 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
44 (173.43 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
371.80 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.85%
Letzter Trade:
8 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
337
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.20
Long-Positionen:
665 (55.19%)
Short-Positionen:
540 (44.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.17 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-414.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-901.41 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.33%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
182.88 USD
Maximaler:
1 016.79 USD (26.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
26.93% (1 016.79 USD)
Kapital:
26.85% (955.41 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1059
GBPUSD 38
AUDCAD 36
EURUSD 32
NZDCAD 18
GBPJPY 10
USDCAD 6
EURGBP 3
USDCHF 2
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 264
GBPUSD 56
AUDCAD 118
EURUSD -61
NZDCAD 65
GBPJPY -92
USDCAD -146
EURGBP 25
USDCHF 16
BTCUSD -40
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
GBPUSD 70
AUDCAD 5.5K
EURUSD -1.9K
NZDCAD 3.4K
GBPJPY -3.5K
USDCAD -7K
EURGBP 722
USDCHF 455
BTCUSD -201K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +246.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -199 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +173.43 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -414.66 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.18 × 354
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.48 × 308
ICMarkets-Live03
0.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.87 × 790
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.01 × 1999
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.07 × 15
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.45 × 20
RoboForex-ECN
2.24 × 1027
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.29 × 58
ICMarkets-Live14
2.98 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.85 × 124
TradersWay-Live
4.17 × 24
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
4.30 × 61
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.57 × 676
RSGFinance-Live
5.99 × 100
FBS-Real-5
14.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
Low DD Stable Return


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Virtual Private Server (VPS):
To ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation with minimal latency, running the EA on a dedicated VPS is mandatory. A VPS located near your broker's servers eliminates hardware downtime and network lag.
Special Promotion: You can get a 20% discount on a high-performance, low-ping VPS using the link and code below:
VPS Provider: Forex VPS



Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Daniel FX
100 USD pro Monat
8%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
6
0%
1 205
76%
100%
1.03
0.17
USD
27%
1:500
Kopieren

