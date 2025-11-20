SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Daniel FX
Daniel Chng Chin Huang

Daniel FX

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
991
Profit Trades:
772 (77.90%)
Loss Trades:
219 (22.10%)
Best trade:
246.00 USD
Worst trade:
-198.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 222.73 USD (192 926 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 885.57 USD (373 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (173.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
371.80 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.85%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
283
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
549 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
442 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
6.77 USD
Average Loss:
-22.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-414.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-901.41 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
12.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
182.88 USD
Maximal:
1 016.79 USD (26.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.93% (1 016.79 USD)
By Equity:
26.85% (955.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 866
GBPUSD 33
AUDCAD 33
EURUSD 32
NZDCAD 17
GBPJPY 5
EURGBP 2
USDCHF 2
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 67
GBPUSD 97
AUDCAD 135
EURUSD -61
NZDCAD 72
GBPJPY 26
EURGBP 27
USDCHF 16
BTCUSD -40
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.2K
GBPUSD 1.8K
AUDCAD 6.3K
EURUSD -1.9K
NZDCAD 3.6K
GBPJPY 1.8K
EURGBP 739
USDCHF 455
BTCUSD -201K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +246.00 USD
Worst trade: -199 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -414.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.21 × 239
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.53 × 205
ICMarkets-Live03
0.71 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.08 × 492
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.10 × 1385
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.45 × 20
RoboForex-ECN
2.29 × 680
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.55 × 33
ICMarkets-Live14
2.98 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.88 × 123
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.97 × 36
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
TradersWay-Live
4.68 × 19
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.76 × 435
RSGFinance-Live
5.99 × 100
FBS-Real-5
14.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register


Low DD Stable Return


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Virtual Private Server (VPS):
To ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation with minimal latency, running the EA on a dedicated VPS is mandatory. A VPS located near your broker's servers eliminates hardware downtime and network lag.
Special Promotion: You can get a 20% discount on a high-performance, low-ping VPS using the link and code below:
VPS Provider: Forex VPS



No reviews
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 03:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 11:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 04:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 05:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 05:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.20 03:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 03:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 03:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.20 03:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 03:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Daniel FX
100 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
5
0%
991
77%
100%
1.06
0.34
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.