Trades:
991
Profit Trades:
772 (77.90%)
Loss Trades:
219 (22.10%)
Best trade:
246.00 USD
Worst trade:
-198.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 222.73 USD (192 926 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 885.57 USD (373 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (173.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
371.80 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.85%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
283
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
549 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
442 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
6.77 USD
Average Loss:
-22.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-414.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-901.41 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
12.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
182.88 USD
Maximal:
1 016.79 USD (26.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.93% (1 016.79 USD)
By Equity:
26.85% (955.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|866
|GBPUSD
|33
|AUDCAD
|33
|EURUSD
|32
|NZDCAD
|17
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|67
|GBPUSD
|97
|AUDCAD
|135
|EURUSD
|-61
|NZDCAD
|72
|GBPJPY
|26
|EURGBP
|27
|USDCHF
|16
|BTCUSD
|-40
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|6.3K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|NZDCAD
|3.6K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|739
|USDCHF
|455
|BTCUSD
|-201K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Best trade: +246.00 USD
Worst trade: -199 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -414.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.21 × 239
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.53 × 205
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.08 × 492
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.10 × 1385
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.45 × 20
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.29 × 680
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.55 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.98 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.88 × 123
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.97 × 36
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
TradersWay-Live
|4.68 × 19
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|5.76 × 435
|
RSGFinance-Live
|5.99 × 100
|
FBS-Real-5
|14.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
