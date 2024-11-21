SignaleKategorien
Natalyia Nikitina

BaLLzProtector MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
58 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 119%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 049
Gewinntrades:
1 632 (79.64%)
Verlusttrades:
417 (20.35%)
Bester Trade:
33.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.21 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7 006.27 USD (380 783 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 034.61 USD (67 362 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
68 (225.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
299.27 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading-Aktivität:
83.98%
Max deposit load:
8.48%
Letzter Trade:
4 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
88.82
Long-Positionen:
1 052 (51.34%)
Short-Positionen:
997 (48.66%)
Profit-Faktor:
6.77
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-18.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-18.00 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.41%
Jahresprognose:
41.39%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.65 USD
Maximaler:
67.23 USD (0.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.69% (63.20 USD)
Kapital:
60.26% (4 369.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD_e 1056
AUDCAD_e 993
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD_e 2.9K
AUDCAD_e 3.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD_e 148K
AUDCAD_e 165K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +33.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 22
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +225.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -18.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FreshForex-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 04:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 21:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 17:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 03:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 12:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 16:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 04:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 15:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 04:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 12:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 11:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 16:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
