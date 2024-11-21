信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / BaLLzProtector MT5
Natalyia Nikitina

BaLLzProtector MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
0条评论
可靠性
57
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 119%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 038
盈利交易:
1 625 (79.73%)
亏损交易:
413 (20.26%)
最好交易:
33.18 USD
最差交易:
-8.21 USD
毛利:
6 984.82 USD (379 815 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 026.04 USD (66 986 pips)
最大连续赢利:
68 (225.28 USD)
最大连续盈利:
299.27 USD (22)
夏普比率:
0.59
交易活动:
82.97%
最大入金加载:
8.48%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
45
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
88.63
长期交易:
1 052 (51.62%)
短期交易:
986 (48.38%)
利润因子:
6.81
预期回报:
2.92 USD
平均利润:
4.30 USD
平均损失:
-2.48 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-18.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-18.00 USD (9)
每月增长:
3.54%
年度预测:
43.67%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.65 USD
最大值:
67.23 USD (0.73%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.69% (63.20 USD)
净值:
60.26% (4 369.74 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD_e 1056
AUDCAD_e 982
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD_e 2.9K
AUDCAD_e 3.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD_e 148K
AUDCAD_e 164K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +33.18 USD
最差交易: -8 USD
最大连续赢利: 22
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +225.28 USD
最大连续亏损: -18.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FreshForex-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BaLLzProtector MT5
每月30 USD
119%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
57
99%
2 038
79%
83%
6.80
2.92
USD
60%
1:500
