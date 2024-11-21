- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD_e
|1067
|AUDCAD_e
|1002
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|NZDCAD_e
|2.9K
|AUDCAD_e
|3.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|NZDCAD_e
|150K
|AUDCAD_e
|165K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FreshForex-MT5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Information for Subscribers
To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.
For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.
It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.
Respectfully, Natalia
