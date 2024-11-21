SignalsSections
Natalyia Nikitina

BaLLzProtector MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 119%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 025
Profit Trades:
1 615 (79.75%)
Loss Trades:
410 (20.25%)
Best trade:
33.18 USD
Worst trade:
-8.21 USD
Gross Profit:
6 963.31 USD (378 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 019.25 USD (66 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (225.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.27 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
82.97%
Max deposit load:
8.48%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
88.41
Long Trades:
1 052 (51.95%)
Short Trades:
973 (48.05%)
Profit Factor:
6.83
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
4.31 USD
Average Loss:
-2.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-18.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.00 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
3.47%
Annual Forecast:
42.08%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.65 USD
Maximal:
67.23 USD (0.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.69% (63.20 USD)
By Equity:
60.26% (4 369.74 USD)

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


