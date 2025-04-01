Währungen / SONM
SONM: Sonim Technologies Inc
0.71 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SONM hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.72 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sonim Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
0.70 0.72
Jahresspanne
0.52 6.38
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.71
- Eröffnung
- 0.72
- Bid
- 0.71
- Ask
- 1.01
- Tief
- 0.70
- Hoch
- 0.72
- Volumen
- 224
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 18.33%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -71.37%
- Jahresänderung
- -76.33%
