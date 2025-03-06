Währungen / NDLS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
NDLS: Noodles & Company
0.63 USD 0.04 (5.97%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NDLS hat sich für heute um -5.97% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Noodles & Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NDLS News
- Noodles & Company launches strategic review to explore options
- Earnings call transcript: Noodles & Co reports Q2 2025 loss, stock dips
- Jefferies lowers Noodles & Co. stock price target to $2 on weak Q2
- Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Noodles & Company shares fall 5% on worse-than-expected Q2 results, weak guidance
- Noodles & Co earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Restaurant Stocks Slip After CAVA's Sales Growth Falls Short of Forecasts
- Noodles & Company names Joseph Christina as new CEO
- Noodles & Company launches $9.95 combo meals starting today
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Noodles & Company receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price non-compliance
- Noodles & Company Unveils Limited-Time Bulgogi Steak Mac & Cheese Ahead of National Mac & Cheese Day
- Famous fast-food chain unveils bold new menu to win back customers
- Noodles & Company’s New Menu Features "Food Network Favorites" Curated Selections
- Famous fast-food chain closing nearly two dozen locations
- Popular restaurant announces more closures despite rising sales
- Why Gap Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Noodles & Company, Inc. (NDLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Noodles & Company stock rises on upbeat 2025 revenue outlook
Tagesspanne
0.63 0.67
Jahresspanne
0.55 1.73
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.67
- Eröffnung
- 0.67
- Bid
- 0.63
- Ask
- 0.93
- Tief
- 0.63
- Hoch
- 0.67
- Volumen
- 154
- Tagesänderung
- -5.97%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -40.57%
- Jahresänderung
- -47.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K