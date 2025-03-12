KurseKategorien
BCI: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

21.16 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BCI hat sich für heute um -0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.21 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
21.12 21.21
Jahresspanne
19.18 21.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
21.23
Eröffnung
21.14
Bid
21.16
Ask
21.46
Tief
21.12
Hoch
21.21
Volumen
286
Tagesänderung
-0.33%
Monatsänderung
0.62%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.44%
Jahresänderung
3.42%
