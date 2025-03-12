Währungen / BCI
BCI: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
21.16 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BCI hat sich für heute um -0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BCI News
Tagesspanne
21.12 21.21
Jahresspanne
19.18 21.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 21.23
- Eröffnung
- 21.14
- Bid
- 21.16
- Ask
- 21.46
- Tief
- 21.12
- Hoch
- 21.21
- Volumen
- 286
- Tagesänderung
- -0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.62%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.44%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.42%
