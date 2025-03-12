Currencies / BCI
BCI: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
21.16 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BCI exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.12 and at a high of 21.21.
Follow abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BCI News
Daily Range
21.12 21.21
Year Range
19.18 21.84
- Previous Close
- 21.23
- Open
- 21.14
- Bid
- 21.16
- Ask
- 21.46
- Low
- 21.12
- High
- 21.21
- Volume
- 286
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.44%
- Year Change
- 3.42%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K