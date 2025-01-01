#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

#include <Math\Stat\Weibull.mqh>

#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input double a_par=1; // Parameter der Verteilung (shape)

input double b_par=5; // Parameter der Verteilung (scale)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Anzeige des Preischarts deaktivieren

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);

//---

MathSrand(GetTickCount());

//--- Stichprobe einer zufälligen Größe erzeugen

long chart=0;

string name="GraphicNormal";

int n=1000000; // Anzahl der Werte in der Stichprobe

int ncells=51; // Anzahl der Intervalle im Histogramm

double x[]; // Zentren der Intervalle des Histogramms

double y[]; // Anzahl der Werte aus der Stichprobe, die innerhalb des Intervalls liegen

double data[]; // Stichprobe

double max,min; // der höchste und der niedrigste Werte in der Stichprobe

//--- Stichprobe aus der Weibull-Verteilung erhalten

MathRandomWeibull(a_par,b_par,n,data);

//--- Daten für das Zeichnen des Histogramms berechnen

CalculateHistogramArray(data,x,y,max,min,ncells);

//--- Grenzen der Sequenz und Schritt für das Zeichnen einer theoretischen Kurve erhalten

double step;

GetMaxMinStepValues(max,min,step);

step=MathMin(step,(max-min)/ncells);

//--- theoretisch berechnete Daten im Intervall [min,max] erhalten

double x2[];

double y2[];

MathSequence(min,max,step,x2);

MathProbabilityDensityWeibull(x2,a_par,b_par,false,y2);

//--- skalieren

double theor_max=y2[ArrayMaximum(y2)];

double sample_max=y[ArrayMaximum(y)];

double k=sample_max/theor_max;

for(int i=0; i<ncells; i++)

y[i]/=k;

//--- Charts ausgeben

CGraphic graphic;

if(ObjectFind(chart,name)<0)

graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,780,380);

else

graphic.Attach(chart,name);

graphic.BackgroundMain(StringFormat("Weibull distribution a=%G b=%G",a_par,b_par));

graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);

//--- Autoskalierung der X-Achse deaktivieren

graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);

graphic.XAxis().Max(max);

graphic.XAxis().Min(min);

//--- plot all curves

graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_HISTOGRAM,"Sample").HistogramWidth(6);

//--- und nun die theoretische Kurve der Verteilungsdichte zeichnen

graphic.CurveAdd(x2,y2,CURVE_LINES,"Theory");

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

//--- plot all curves

graphic.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculate frequencies for data set |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CalculateHistogramArray(const double &data[],double &intervals[],double &frequency[],

double &maxv,double &minv,const int cells=10)

{

if(cells<=1) return (false);

int size=ArraySize(data);

if(size<cells*10) return (false);

minv=data[ArrayMinimum(data)];

maxv=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];

double range=maxv-minv;

double width=range/cells;

if(width==0) return false;

ArrayResize(intervals,cells);

ArrayResize(frequency,cells);

//--- Zentren der Intervalle setzen

for(int i=0; i<cells; i++)

{

intervals[i]=minv+i*width;

frequency[i]=0;

}

//--- Frequenzen des Auftretens innerhalb des Intervalls füllen

for(int i=0; i<size; i++)

{

int ind=int((data[i]-minv)/width);

if(ind>=cells) ind=cells-1;

frequency[ind]++;

}

return (true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculates values for sequence generation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetMaxMinStepValues(double &maxv,double &minv,double &stepv)

{

//--- die absolute Spannweite der Sequenz berechnen, um die Genauigkeit der Normalisierung zu erhalten

double range=MathAbs(maxv-minv);

int degree=(int)MathRound(MathLog10(range));

//--- den höchsten und den niedrigsten Wert mit der angegebenen Genauigkeit normalisieren

maxv=NormalizeDouble(maxv,degree);

minv=NormalizeDouble(minv,degree);

//--- den Schritt der Erzeugung einer Sequenz auch basierend auf der angegebenen Genauigkeit setzen

stepv=NormalizeDouble(MathPow(10,-degree),degree);

if((maxv-minv)/stepv<10)

stepv/=10.;

}