In diesem Abschnitt sind Funktionen für die exponentielle Verteilung beschrieben. Mit diesen Funktionen können Dichte, Wahrscheinlichkeit und Quantile berechnet und Pseudozufallszahlen auf Basis der exponentiellen Verteilung erzeugt werden. Die exponentielle Verteilung wird mit der folgenden Formel berechnet:

pdf_exponential_distribution

wobei:

  • x — der Wert der Zufallsvariablen
  • μ — mathematische Erwartung

DemoExponentialDistribution

Man kann sowohl einzelne Zufallsvariablen berechnen, als auch mit Arrays von Zufallsvariablen arbeiten.  

Funktion

Beschreibung

MathProbabilityDensityExponential

Berechnet die Wahrscheinlichkeitsdichtefunktion der exponentiellen Verteilung

MathCumulativeDistributionExponential

Berechnet den Wert der Exponentialverteilung

MathQuantileExponential

Berechnet den Wert der Umkehrfunktion der Exponentialverteilung für eine angegebene Wahrscheinlichkeit

MathRandomExponential

Erzeugt eine Pseudozufallszahl auf Basis der Exponentialverteilung  

MathMomentsExponential

Berechnet die theoretischen, numerischen Werte der ersten 4 Momente der Exponentialverteilung

Beispiel:

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\Exponential.mqh>
#include <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input double mu_par=1.5;    // Zahl der Freiheitsgrade
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Anzeige des Preischarts deaktivieren
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false);
//---  
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- Stichprobe einer zufälligen Größe erzeugen
   long chart=0;
   string name="GraphicNormal";
   int n=1000000;       // Anzahl der Werte in der Stichprobe
   int ncells=51;       // Anzahl der Intervalle im Histogramm 
   double x[];          // Zentren der Intervalle des Histogramms
   double y[];          // Anzahl der Werte aus der Stichprobe, die innerhalb des Intervalls liegen
   double data[];       // Stichprobe 
   double max,min;      // der höchste und der niedrigste Werte in der Stichprobe
//--- Stichprobe aus der Exponentialverteilung erhalten
   MathRandomExponential(mu_par,n,data);
//--- Daten für das Zeichnen des Histogramms berechnen
   CalculateHistogramArray(data,x,y,max,min,ncells);
//--- Grenzen der Sequenz und Schritt für das Zeichnen einer theoretischen Kurve erhalten
   double step;
   GetMaxMinStepValues(max,min,step);
   step=MathMin(step,(max-min)/ncells);
//--- theoretisch berechnete Daten im Intervall [min,max] erhalten
   double x2[];
   double y2[];
   MathSequence(min,max,step,x2);
   MathProbabilityDensityExponential(x2,mu_par,false,y2);
//--- skalieren
   double theor_max=y2[ArrayMaximum(y2)];
   double sample_max=y[ArrayMaximum(y)];
   double k=sample_max/theor_max;
   for(int i=0; i<ncells; i++)
      y[i]/=k;
//--- Charts ausgeben
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(ObjectFind(chart,name)<0)
      graphic.Create(chart,name,0,0,0,780,380);
   else
      graphic.Attach(chart,name);
   graphic.BackgroundMain(StringFormat("Exponential distribution mu=%G ",mu_par));
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- plot all curves
   graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_HISTOGRAM,"Sample").HistogramWidth(6);
//--- und nun die theoretische Kurve der Verteilungsdichte zeichnen
   graphic.CurveAdd(x2,y2,CURVE_LINES,"Theory");
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
//--- plot all curves
   graphic.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Calculate frequencies for data set                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CalculateHistogramArray(const double &data[],double &intervals[],double &frequency[],
                             double &maxv,double &minv,const int cells=10)
  {
   if(cells<=1) return (false);
   int size=ArraySize(data);
   if(size<cells*10) return (false);
   minv=data[ArrayMinimum(data)];
   maxv=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];
   double range=maxv-minv;
   double width=range/cells;
   if(width==0) return false;
   ArrayResize(intervals,cells);
   ArrayResize(frequency,cells);
//--- Zentren der Intervalle setzen
   for(int i=0; i<cells; i++)
     {
      intervals[i]=minv+i*width;
      frequency[i]=0;
     }
//--- Frequenzen des Auftretens innerhalb des Intervalls füllen
   for(int i=0; i<size; i++)
     {
      int ind=int((data[i]-minv)/width);
      if(ind>=cells) ind=cells-1;
      frequency[ind]++;
     }
   return (true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Calculates values for sequence generation                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetMaxMinStepValues(double &maxv,double &minv,double &stepv)
  {
//--- die absolute Spannweite der Sequenz berechnen, um die Genauigkeit der Normalisierung zu erhalten
   double range=MathAbs(maxv-minv);
   int degree=(int)MathRound(MathLog10(range));
//--- den höchsten und den niedrigsten Wert mit der angegebenen Genauigkeit normalisieren
   maxv=NormalizeDouble(maxv,degree);
   minv=NormalizeDouble(minv,degree);
//--- den Schritt der Erzeugung einer Sequenz auch basierend auf der angegebenen Genauigkeit setzen
   stepv=NormalizeDouble(MathPow(10,-degree),degree);
   if((maxv-minv)/stepv<10)
      stepv/=10.;
  }

 