OnSetColorBackground

Virtueller Handler des Ereignisses "SetColorBackground" (Änderung der Eigenschaft OBJPROP_BGCOLOR) des Steuerelements CEdit.

virtual bool  OnSetColorBackground()

Rückgabewert

true - wenn das Ereignis behandelt ist, ansonsten false.