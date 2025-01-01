DocumentationSections
OnSetColorBackground

Le gestionnaire d'évènement "SetColorBackground" (changement de la propriété OBJPROP_BGCOLOR) du contrôle.

virtual bool  OnSetColorBackground()

Valeur de retour

vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon.