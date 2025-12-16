信号部分
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 26%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
53
盈利交易:
20 (37.73%)
亏损交易:
33 (62.26%)
最好交易:
20.18 USD
最差交易:
-4.60 USD
毛利:
96.97 USD (9 690 pips)
毛利亏损:
-80.95 USD (7 548 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (30.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
38.27 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
5.33%
最大入金加载:
51.32%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
28
平均持有时间:
20 分钟
采收率:
0.45
长期交易:
39 (73.58%)
短期交易:
14 (26.42%)
利润因子:
1.20
预期回报:
0.30 USD
平均利润:
4.85 USD
平均损失:
-2.45 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-23.77 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-23.77 USD (9)
每月增长:
25.80%
算法交易:
37%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
28.72 USD
最大值:
35.57 USD (56.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
46.93% (35.57 USD)
净值:
7.27% (4.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
XAUGBP 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 20
XAUGBP -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
XAUGBP -300
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.18 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +30.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -23.77 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsKE-MT5-7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


没有评论
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
JAMES MUTAHI
每月30 USD
26%
0
0
USD
85
USD
3
37%
53
37%
5%
1.19
0.30
USD
47%
1:400
