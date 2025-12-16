SignaleKategorien
James Mutahi Wambui
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -25%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
67
Gewinntrades:
24 (35.82%)
Verlusttrades:
43 (64.18%)
Bester Trade:
20.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-18.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
111.17 USD (10 980 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-129.59 USD (10 262 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (30.91 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
49.91 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
4.06%
Max deposit load:
59.36%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
30
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.40
Long-Positionen:
53 (79.10%)
Short-Positionen:
14 (20.90%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.86
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.01 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-23.77 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-25.82 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-25.20%
Algo-Trading:
31%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
28.72 USD
Maximaler:
46.08 USD (55.04%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
47.70% (46.08 USD)
Kapital:
32.70% (27.78 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
XAUGBP 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -14
XAUGBP -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1K
XAUGBP -300
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 06:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 05:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
