SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / JAMES MUTAHI
James Mutahi Wambui

JAMES MUTAHI

James Mutahi Wambui
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
21
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (42.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 (57.14%)
En iyi işlem:
12.22 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.18 USD
Brüt kâr:
35.08 USD (3 505 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-29.03 USD (2 898 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (30.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.91 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
7 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.25
Alış işlemleri:
15 (71.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (28.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.21
Beklenen getiri:
0.29 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-19.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-19.35 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
10.79%
Algo alım-satım:
38%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
24.14 USD
Maksimum:
24.14 USD (43.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 607
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.22 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -19.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol