James Mutahi Wambui

JAMES MUTAHI

James Mutahi Wambui
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
21
Profit Trade:
9 (42.85%)
Loss Trade:
12 (57.14%)
Best Trade:
12.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.18 USD
Profitto lordo:
35.08 USD (3 505 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29.03 USD (2 898 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (30.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.91 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.25
Long Trade:
15 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
6 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.21
Profitto previsto:
0.29 USD
Profitto medio:
3.90 USD
Perdita media:
-2.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-19.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-19.35 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
10.79%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.14 USD
Massimale:
24.14 USD (43.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 607
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.22 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
