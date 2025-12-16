SignalsSections
James Mutahi Wambui

JAMES MUTAHI

James Mutahi Wambui
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -23%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
17 (36.17%)
Loss Trades:
30 (63.83%)
Best trade:
12.22 USD
Worst trade:
-4.60 USD
Gross Profit:
57.63 USD (5 757 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.55 USD (7 228 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (30.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.91 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
5.33%
Max deposit load:
48.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.48
Long Trades:
34 (72.34%)
Short Trades:
13 (27.66%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-0.36 USD
Average Profit:
3.39 USD
Average Loss:
-2.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-23.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.77 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-22.98%
Algo trading:
40%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.72 USD
Maximal:
35.57 USD (56.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.93% (35.57 USD)
By Equity:
7.27% (4.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
XAUGBP 1
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.22 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


No reviews
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
