|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|XAUGBP
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-13
|XAUGBP
|-4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|XAUGBP
|-300
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.
Key features of this signal include:
-
Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones
-
Strict risk management with controlled drawdown
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels
-
Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers
The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.
This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.
Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.
