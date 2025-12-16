シグナルセクション
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
56
利益トレード:
22 (39.28%)
損失トレード:
34 (60.71%)
ベストトレード:
20.18 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.60 USD
総利益:
108.61 USD (10 854 pips)
総損失:
-82.27 USD (7 679 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (30.91 USD)
最大連続利益:
49.91 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
4.06%
最大入金額:
59.36%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
21 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.74
長いトレード:
42 (75.00%)
短いトレード:
14 (25.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.32
期待されたペイオフ:
0.47 USD
平均利益:
4.94 USD
平均損失:
-2.42 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-23.77 USD)
最大連続損失:
-23.77 USD (9)
月間成長:
41.08%
アルゴリズム取引:
35%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
28.72 USD
最大の:
35.57 USD (56.54%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
46.93% (35.57 USD)
エクイティによる:
32.70% (27.78 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
XAUGBP 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 30
XAUGBP -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 3.5K
XAUGBP -300
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +20.18 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +30.91 USD
最大連続損失: -23.77 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsKE-MT5-7"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


レビューなし
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
