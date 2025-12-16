SinaisSeções
James Mutahi Wambui

JAMES MUTAHI

James Mutahi Wambui
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 41%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
56
Negociações com lucro:
22 (39.28%)
Negociações com perda:
34 (60.71%)
Melhor negociação:
20.18 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.60 USD
Lucro bruto:
108.61 USD (10 854 pips)
Perda bruta:
-82.27 USD (7 679 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (30.91 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
49.91 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
4.06%
Depósito máximo carregado:
59.36%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
21 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.74
Negociações longas:
42 (75.00%)
Negociações curtas:
14 (25.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.32
Valor esperado:
0.47 USD
Lucro médio:
4.94 USD
Perda média:
-2.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-23.77 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-23.77 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
41.08%
Algotrading:
35%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
28.72 USD
Máximo:
35.57 USD (56.54%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
46.93% (35.57 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.70% (27.78 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
XAUGBP 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 30
XAUGBP -4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 3.5K
XAUGBP -300
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +20.18 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +30.91 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -23.77 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


Sem comentários
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
