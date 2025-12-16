СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / JAMES MUTAHI
James Mutahi Wambui

JAMES MUTAHI

James Mutahi Wambui
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 26%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
53
Прибыльных трейдов:
20 (37.73%)
Убыточных трейдов:
33 (62.26%)
Лучший трейд:
20.18 USD
Худший трейд:
-4.60 USD
Общая прибыль:
96.97 USD (9 690 pips)
Общий убыток:
-80.95 USD (7 548 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (30.91 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
38.27 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
5.33%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
51.32%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
28
Ср. время удержания:
20 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.45
Длинных трейдов:
39 (73.58%)
Коротких трейдов:
14 (26.42%)
Профит фактор:
1.20
Мат. ожидание:
0.30 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.85 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.45 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-23.77 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-23.77 USD (9)
Прирост в месяц:
25.80%
Алготрейдинг:
37%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
28.72 USD
Максимальная:
35.57 USD (56.54%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
46.93% (35.57 USD)
По эквити:
7.27% (4.88 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
XAUGBP 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 20
XAUGBP -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
XAUGBP -300
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +20.18 USD
Худший трейд: -5 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +30.91 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -23.77 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
JAMES MUTAHI
30 USD в месяц
26%
0
0
USD
85
USD
3
37%
53
37%
5%
1.19
0.30
USD
47%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.