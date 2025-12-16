SeñalesSecciones
James Mutahi Wambui

JAMES MUTAHI

James Mutahi Wambui
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 41%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
56
Transacciones Rentables:
22 (39.28%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
34 (60.71%)
Mejor transacción:
20.18 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.60 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
108.61 USD (10 854 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-82.27 USD (7 679 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (30.91 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
49.91 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
4.06%
Carga máxima del depósito:
59.36%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.74
Transacciones Largas:
42 (75.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (25.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.32
Beneficio Esperado:
0.47 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.94 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.42 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-23.77 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-23.77 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
41.08%
Trading algorítmico:
35%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
28.72 USD
Máxima:
35.57 USD (56.54%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
46.93% (35.57 USD)
De fondos:
32.70% (27.78 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
XAUGBP 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 30
XAUGBP -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 3.5K
XAUGBP -300
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +20.18 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +30.91 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -23.77 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This signal is powered by a professional, rule-based trading system focused on Supply & Demand zones and smart market structure analysis, optimized mainly for Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

Trades are executed only at high-probability price levels where institutional activity is most likely to occur. The strategy avoids overtrading and focuses on quality setups over quantity, ensuring disciplined entries, controlled risk, and consistent performance.

Key features of this signal include:

  • Precision entries based on validated Supply & Demand zones

  • Strict risk management with controlled drawdown

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Trades protected with stop loss and logical take profit levels

  • Works best on stable spreads and low-latency brokers

The system adapts to changing market conditions, trading both trend continuations and reversals when conditions are optimal. Risk per trade is kept conservative to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability.

This signal is suitable for traders looking for steady growth, transparency, and disciplined trading, not gambling. For best results, subscribers are advised to use recommended risk settings and a reliable broker.

Trade smart. Trade with structure. Trade with confidence.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
JAMES MUTAHI
30 USD al mes
41%
0
0
USD
95
USD
3
35%
56
39%
4%
1.32
0.47
USD
47%
1:400
Copiar

