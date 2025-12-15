信号部分
Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
4
增长自 2025 -2%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
212
盈利交易:
168 (79.24%)
亏损交易:
44 (20.75%)
最好交易:
1 788.00 USD
最差交易:
-4 830.00 USD
毛利:
64 592.52 USD (63 363 pips)
毛利亏损:
-67 784.80 USD (38 711 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (4 531.80 USD)
最大连续盈利:
7 728.00 USD (7)
夏普比率:
-0.01
交易活动:
33.50%
最大入金加载:
6.91%
最近交易:
13 几分钟前
每周交易:
79
平均持有时间:
41 分钟
采收率:
-0.17
长期交易:
123 (58.02%)
短期交易:
89 (41.98%)
利润因子:
0.95
预期回报:
-15.06 USD
平均利润:
384.48 USD
平均损失:
-1 540.56 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-7 992.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-7 992.00 USD (4)
每月增长:
-1.60%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3 192.28 USD
最大值:
18 433.50 USD (8.56%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.56% (18 433.50 USD)
净值:
1.77% (3 687.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 209
ADAUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.i -3.2K
ADAUSD 6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.i 25K
ADAUSD 9
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 788.00 USD
最差交易: -4 830 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +4 531.80 USD
最大连续亏损: -7 992.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


没有评论
2025.12.26 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.25 23:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
