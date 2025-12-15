SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / The Question
Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
134 (85.89%)
Loss Trades:
22 (14.10%)
Best trade:
1 563.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 489.20 USD
Gross Profit:
31 946.52 USD (51 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 705.30 USD (20 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (4 531.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 894.00 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
17.22%
Max deposit load:
6.22%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.03
Long Trades:
94 (60.26%)
Short Trades:
62 (39.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
97.70 USD
Average Profit:
238.41 USD
Average Loss:
-759.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2 975.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 975.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.62%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 001.38 USD
Maximal:
3 780.30 USD (1.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.86% (3 780.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.99% (2 088.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 153
ADAUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 15K
ADAUSD 6
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 31K
ADAUSD 9
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 563.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 489 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 531.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 975.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


No reviews
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Question
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
215K
USD
4
96%
156
85%
17%
1.91
97.70
USD
2%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.