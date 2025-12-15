SegnaliSezioni
Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
98
Profit Trade:
83 (84.69%)
Loss Trade:
15 (15.31%)
Best Trade:
1 563.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 489.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 358.52 USD (29 894 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 059.80 USD (15 169 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (5 894.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 894.00 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
45.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.42%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
38 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.20
Long Trade:
61 (62.24%)
Short Trade:
37 (37.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
84.68 USD
Profitto medio:
257.33 USD
Perdita media:
-870.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-2 975.70 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 975.70 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
4.15%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 001.38 USD
Massimale:
3 780.30 USD (1.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.86% (3 780.30 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 95
ADAUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.i 8.3K
ADAUSD 6
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.i 15K
ADAUSD 9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 563.00 USD
Worst Trade: -2 489 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 894.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 975.70 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
