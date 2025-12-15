



“The Question”

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.



