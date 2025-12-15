СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / The Question
Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 4%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
189
Прибыльных трейдов:
155 (82.01%)
Убыточных трейдов:
34 (17.99%)
Лучший трейд:
1 788.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-4 830.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
50 759.52 USD (58 469 pips)
Общий убыток:
-42 950.80 USD (30 498 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
25 (4 531.80 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
6 228.00 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
24.82%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.72%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
69
Ср. время удержания:
35 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.54
Длинных трейдов:
109 (57.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
80 (42.33%)
Профит фактор:
1.18
Мат. ожидание:
41.32 USD
Средняя прибыль:
327.48 USD
Средний убыток:
-1 263.26 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-5 490.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-7 554.00 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
3.90%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 001.38 USD
Максимальная:
14 344.50 USD (6.66%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.66% (14 344.50 USD)
По эквити:
1.77% (3 687.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 186
ADAUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.i 7.8K
ADAUSD 6
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.i 28K
ADAUSD 9
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 788.00 USD
Худший трейд: -4 830 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +4 531.80 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5 490.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
