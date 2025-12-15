シグナルセクション
Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
レビュー0件
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額 30 USD でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -11%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
235
利益トレード:
180 (76.59%)
損失トレード:
55 (23.40%)
ベストトレード:
1 788.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4 830.00 USD
総利益:
75 488.52 USD (67 063 pips)
総損失:
-96 737.80 USD (48 292 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
25 (4 531.80 USD)
最大連続利益:
7 728.00 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
-0.08
取引アクティビティ:
35.30%
最大入金額:
7.62%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
97
平均保有時間:
40 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.58
長いトレード:
135 (57.45%)
短いトレード:
100 (42.55%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.78
期待されたペイオフ:
-90.42 USD
平均利益:
419.38 USD
平均損失:
-1 758.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-7 992.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-8 229.00 USD (3)
月間成長:
-10.62%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
21 249.28 USD
最大の:
36 490.50 USD (16.95%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
16.95% (36 490.50 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.77% (3 687.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 232
ADAUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.i -21K
ADAUSD 6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.i 19K
ADAUSD 9
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 788.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -4 830 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +4 531.80 USD
最大連続損失: -7 992.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"BlueberryMarkets-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.25 23:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
The Question
30 USD/月
-11%
0
0
USD
179K
USD
4
97%
235
76%
35%
0.78
-90.42
USD
17%
1:100
