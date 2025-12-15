SignauxSections
Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
98
Bénéfice trades:
83 (84.69%)
Perte trades:
15 (15.31%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 563.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 489.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21 358.52 USD (29 894 pips)
Perte brute:
-13 059.80 USD (15 169 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (5 894.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 894.00 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
45.50%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.42%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
51
Temps de détention moyen:
38 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.20
Longs trades:
61 (62.24%)
Courts trades:
37 (37.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.64
Rendement attendu:
84.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
257.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-870.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-2 975.70 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 975.70 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.15%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 001.38 USD
Maximal:
3 780.30 USD (1.86%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.86% (3 780.30 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 95
ADAUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 8.3K
ADAUSD 6
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 15K
ADAUSD 9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 563.00 USD
Pire transaction: -2 489 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5 894.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 975.70 USD

“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


2025.12.15 06:35
