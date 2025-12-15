SeñalesSecciones
The Question

Clifford Gyebi
0 comentarios
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -11%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
235
Transacciones Rentables:
180 (76.59%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
55 (23.40%)
Mejor transacción:
1 788.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-4 830.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
75 488.52 USD (67 063 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-96 737.80 USD (48 292 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
25 (4 531.80 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7 728.00 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Actividad comercial:
35.30%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.62%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
97
Tiempo medio de espera:
40 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.58
Transacciones Largas:
135 (57.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
100 (42.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.78
Beneficio Esperado:
-90.42 USD
Beneficio medio:
419.38 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1 758.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-7 992.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8 229.00 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-10.62%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
21 249.28 USD
Máxima:
36 490.50 USD (16.95%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.95% (36 490.50 USD)
De fondos:
1.77% (3 687.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 232
ADAUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.i -21K
ADAUSD 6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.i 19K
ADAUSD 9
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.25 23:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
The Question
30 USD al mes
-11%
0
0
USD
179K
USD
4
97%
235
76%
35%
0.78
-90.42
USD
17%
1:100
