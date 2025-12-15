SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / The Question
Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
98
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
83 (84.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (15.31%)
En iyi işlem:
1 563.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 489.20 USD
Brüt kâr:
21 358.52 USD (29 894 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-13 059.80 USD (15 169 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (5 894.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5 894.00 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
45.50%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.42%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
51
Ort. tutma süresi:
38 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.20
Alış işlemleri:
61 (62.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
37 (37.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.64
Beklenen getiri:
84.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
257.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-870.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-2 975.70 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 975.70 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
4.15%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 001.38 USD
Maksimum:
3 780.30 USD (1.86%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.86% (3 780.30 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 95
ADAUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.i 8.3K
ADAUSD 6
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.i 15K
ADAUSD 9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 563.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 489 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5 894.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 975.70 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
The Question
Ayda 30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
208K
USD
3
93%
98
84%
46%
1.63
84.68
USD
2%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.