Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
4 semanas
crescimento desde 2025 -11%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
235
Negociações com lucro:
180 (76.59%)
Negociações com perda:
55 (23.40%)
Melhor negociação:
1 788.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-4 830.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
75 488.52 USD (67 063 pips)
Perda bruta:
-96 737.80 USD (48 292 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
25 (4 531.80 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7 728.00 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.08
Atividade de negociação:
35.30%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.62%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
97
Tempo médio de espera:
40 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.58
Negociações longas:
135 (57.45%)
Negociações curtas:
100 (42.55%)
Fator de lucro:
0.78
Valor esperado:
-90.42 USD
Lucro médio:
419.38 USD
Perda média:
-1 758.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-7 992.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-8 229.00 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-10.62%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
21 249.28 USD
Máximo:
36 490.50 USD (16.95%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
16.95% (36 490.50 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.77% (3 687.00 USD)

“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


