Clifford Gyebi

The Question

Clifford Gyebi
0 Bewertungen
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -11%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
235
Gewinntrades:
180 (76.59%)
Verlusttrades:
55 (23.40%)
Bester Trade:
1 788.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4 830.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
75 488.52 USD (67 063 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-96 737.80 USD (48 292 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
25 (4 531.80 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7 728.00 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
35.30%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
97
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
40 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.58
Long-Positionen:
135 (57.45%)
Short-Positionen:
100 (42.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.78
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-90.42 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
419.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 758.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-7 992.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8 229.00 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-10.62%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
21 249.28 USD
Maximaler:
36 490.50 USD (16.95%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.95% (36 490.50 USD)
Kapital:
1.77% (3 687.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 232
ADAUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i -21K
ADAUSD 6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 19K
ADAUSD 9
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 788.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 830 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4 531.80 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7 992.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe


“The Question” 

I trade using a live six-figure funded account, so you know this is not theory or demo trading. This is real capital and real risk. I mean business, and I trade with the same discipline and precision I expect from anyone following my strategy.

My system is built around a personally coded Expert Advisor (EA) combined with manual trade execution. Each trade is entered manually based on detailed market structure, liquidity, and risk conditions, then managed automatically by the EA to handle stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trade management rules with consistency and zero emotion.

I follow a very conservative, risk-managed approach, prioritizing capital preservation first and steady growth second. No gambling, no over-leveraging, and no account-blowing strategies.

This approach is well-suited for passing prop firm challenges, with a realistic timeframe of 20–35 trading days, depending on market conditions and account rules.

The goal is not just to make money, but to demonstrate professional-level trading, disciplined execution, and sustainable profitability in the Forex market.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 06:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.25 23:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 06:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
