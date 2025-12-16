- 成长
交易:
369
盈利交易:
139 (37.66%)
亏损交易:
230 (62.33%)
最好交易:
414.59 USD
最差交易:
-230.19 USD
毛利:
23 841.58 USD (2 406 689 pips)
毛利亏损:
-20 958.57 USD (2 125 046 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (1 437.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 437.05 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
74.37%
最大入金加载:
7.56%
最近交易:
29 几分钟前
每周交易:
168
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
2.10
长期交易:
190 (51.49%)
短期交易:
179 (48.51%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
7.81 USD
平均利润:
171.52 USD
平均损失:
-91.12 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-886.12 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-886.12 USD (10)
每月增长:
14.55%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
846.14 USD
最大值:
1 375.93 USD (6.29%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.29% (1 375.93 USD)
净值:
0.53% (114.67 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|365
|USTEC
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|USTEC
|-100
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|295K
|USTEC
|-13K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +414.59 USD
最差交易: -230 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +1 437.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -886.12 USD
Signal Overview
This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.
The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.
没有评论
