信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD and US100
Yang Hu

XAUUSD and US100

Yang Hu
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 300 USD per 
增长自 2025 15%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
369
盈利交易:
139 (37.66%)
亏损交易:
230 (62.33%)
最好交易:
414.59 USD
最差交易:
-230.19 USD
毛利:
23 841.58 USD (2 406 689 pips)
毛利亏损:
-20 958.57 USD (2 125 046 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (1 437.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 437.05 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
74.37%
最大入金加载:
7.56%
最近交易:
29 几分钟前
每周交易:
168
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
2.10
长期交易:
190 (51.49%)
短期交易:
179 (48.51%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
7.81 USD
平均利润:
171.52 USD
平均损失:
-91.12 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-886.12 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-886.12 USD (10)
每月增长:
14.55%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
846.14 USD
最大值:
1 375.93 USD (6.29%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.29% (1 375.93 USD)
净值:
0.53% (114.67 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 365
USTEC 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3K
USTEC -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 295K
USTEC -13K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +414.59 USD
最差交易: -230 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +1 437.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -886.12 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
45.08 × 165
TitanFX-MT5-01
54.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Signal Overview

This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.

The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.

没有评论
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 16:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 16:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 16:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
XAUUSD and US100
每月300 USD
15%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
2
0%
369
37%
74%
1.13
7.81
USD
6%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载