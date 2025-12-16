- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|438
|USTEC
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|USTEC
|-100
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|89K
|USTEC
|-13K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|50.64 × 177
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
Signal Overview
This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.
The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.
