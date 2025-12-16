SignaleKategorien
Yang Hu

XAUUSD and US100

Yang Hu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 300 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
442
Gewinntrades:
159 (35.97%)
Verlusttrades:
283 (64.03%)
Bester Trade:
414.59 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-230.19 USD
Bruttoprofit:
26 739.75 USD (2 696 494 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-25 830.00 USD (2 620 524 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (1 437.05 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 437.05 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
73.24%
Max deposit load:
7.56%
Letzter Trade:
11 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
196
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.35
Long-Positionen:
226 (51.13%)
Short-Positionen:
216 (48.87%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.04
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
168.17 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-91.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-883.85 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-886.12 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.67%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
846.14 USD
Maximaler:
2 565.59 USD (10.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.93% (2 565.59 USD)
Kapital:
0.53% (114.67 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 438
USTEC 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
USTEC -100
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
USTEC -13K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +414.59 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -230 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 437.05 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -883.85 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
50.64 × 177
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
Signal Overview

This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.

The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 16:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 16:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 16:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
