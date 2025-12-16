- Growth
Trades:
341
Profit Trades:
126 (36.95%)
Loss Trades:
215 (63.05%)
Best trade:
414.59 USD
Worst trade:
-230.19 USD
Gross Profit:
21 249.99 USD (2 147 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 649.13 USD (1 994 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (796.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
829.09 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
94.46%
Max deposit load:
7.56%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
247
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
175 (51.32%)
Short Trades:
166 (48.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
4.69 USD
Average Profit:
168.65 USD
Average Loss:
-91.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-886.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-886.12 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
8.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
846.14 USD
Maximal:
1 375.93 USD (6.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.29% (1 375.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.53% (114.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|337
|USTEC
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|USTEC
|-100
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|167K
|USTEC
|-13K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Best trade: +414.59 USD
Worst trade: -230 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +796.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -886.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|42.21 × 157
Signal Overview
This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.
The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.
No reviews
