SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD and US100
Yang Hu

XAUUSD and US100

Yang Hu
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
341
Profit Trades:
126 (36.95%)
Loss Trades:
215 (63.05%)
Best trade:
414.59 USD
Worst trade:
-230.19 USD
Gross Profit:
21 249.99 USD (2 147 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 649.13 USD (1 994 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (796.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
829.09 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
94.46%
Max deposit load:
7.56%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
247
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
175 (51.32%)
Short Trades:
166 (48.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
4.69 USD
Average Profit:
168.65 USD
Average Loss:
-91.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-886.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-886.12 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
8.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
846.14 USD
Maximal:
1 375.93 USD (6.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.29% (1 375.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.53% (114.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 337
USTEC 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
USTEC -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 167K
USTEC -13K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +414.59 USD
Worst trade: -230 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +796.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -886.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
42.21 × 157
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Signal Overview

This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.

The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.

No reviews
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 16:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 16:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 16:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD and US100
300 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
23K
USD
2
0%
341
36%
94%
1.08
4.69
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.