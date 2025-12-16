SegnaliSezioni
Yang Hu

XAUUSD and US100

Yang Hu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 300 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
73
Profit Trade:
26 (35.61%)
Loss Trade:
47 (64.38%)
Best Trade:
414.59 USD
Worst Trade:
-147.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 164.52 USD (477 347 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 606.88 USD (447 105 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (467.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
829.09 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.56%
Ultimo trade:
12 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
79
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
41 (56.16%)
Short Trade:
32 (43.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
7.64 USD
Profitto medio:
198.64 USD
Perdita media:
-98.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-718.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-718.34 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
2.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
846.14 USD
Massimale:
846.14 USD (4.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.23% (846.14 USD)
Per equità:
0.11% (21.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 73
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 558
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 30K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +414.59 USD
Worst Trade: -147 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +467.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -718.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Signal Overview

This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.

The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.

2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 16:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 16:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 16:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
