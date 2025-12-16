SeñalesSecciones
Yang Hu

XAUUSD and US100

Yang Hu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 300 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 12%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
391
Transacciones Rentables:
145 (37.08%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
246 (62.92%)
Mejor transacción:
414.59 USD
Peor transacción:
-230.19 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
24 724.40 USD (2 494 968 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-22 334.29 USD (2 262 609 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (1 437.05 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 437.05 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
75.44%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.56%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
165
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.56
Transacciones Largas:
200 (51.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
191 (48.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.11
Beneficio Esperado:
6.11 USD
Beneficio medio:
170.51 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-90.79 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-883.85 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-886.12 USD (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
12.08%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
846.14 USD
Máxima:
1 535.06 USD (6.54%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.54% (1 535.06 USD)
De fondos:
0.53% (114.67 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 387
USTEC 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
USTEC -100
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 246K
USTEC -13K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +414.59 USD
Peor transacción: -230 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 437.05 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -883.85 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
49.61 × 175
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
Signal Overview

This signal focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) and U.S. equity indices (Nasdaq / S&P), aiming to capture medium-term intraday to swing opportunities under clear directional bias.

The strategy is rule-based and fully systematic, combining trend structure, volatility control, and dynamic position management. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met; there is no discretionary intervention.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 12:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 16:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 16:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 16:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
XAUUSD and US100
300 USD al mes
12%
0
0
USD
22K
USD
2
0%
391
37%
75%
1.10
6.11
USD
7%
1:200
