Stephane Charles Raoeliarison

GoldEvolution

Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
0条评论
可靠性
55
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 329%
FBSTradestone-Real
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
638
盈利交易:
485 (76.01%)
亏损交易:
153 (23.98%)
最好交易:
64.80 EUR
最差交易:
-174.03 EUR
毛利:
2 349.48 EUR (470 315 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 557.43 EUR (269 421 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (188.29 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
188.29 EUR (32)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
81.54%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
41
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
2.28
长期交易:
395 (61.91%)
短期交易:
243 (38.09%)
利润因子:
1.51
预期回报:
1.24 EUR
平均利润:
4.84 EUR
平均损失:
-10.18 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-25.65 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-347.18 EUR (3)
每月增长:
1.76%
年度预测:
21.36%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
13.77 EUR
最大值:
347.18 EUR (52.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.48% (347.18 EUR)
净值:
38.39% (444.26 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 390
XAUAUD 199
US100 47
DE30 1
XAUEUR 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 812
XAUAUD -26
US100 118
DE30 -4
XAUEUR 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 85K
XAUAUD 3.1K
US100 115K
DE30 -2.3K
XAUEUR 298
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +64.80 EUR
最差交易: -174 EUR
最大连续赢利: 32
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +188.29 EUR
最大连续亏损: -25.65 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBSTradestone-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.

✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control

This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.

Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.

IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it. 
没有评论
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.29 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GoldEvolution
每月30 USD
329%
0
0
USD
1.3K
EUR
55
0%
638
76%
100%
1.50
1.24
EUR
38%
1:30
