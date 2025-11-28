- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|390
|XAUAUD
|199
|US100
|47
|DE30
|1
|XAUEUR
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|812
|XAUAUD
|-26
|US100
|118
|DE30
|-4
|XAUEUR
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|85K
|XAUAUD
|3.1K
|US100
|115K
|DE30
|-2.3K
|XAUEUR
|298
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBSTradestone-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.
✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control
This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.
Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it.
USD
EUR
EUR