Stephane Charles Raoeliarison

GoldEvolution

Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
0 отзывов
Надежность
55 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 329%
FBSTradestone-Real
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
638
Прибыльных трейдов:
485 (76.01%)
Убыточных трейдов:
153 (23.98%)
Лучший трейд:
64.80 EUR
Худший трейд:
-174.03 EUR
Общая прибыль:
2 349.48 EUR (470 315 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 557.43 EUR (269 421 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
32 (188.29 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
188.29 EUR (32)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
81.54%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
41
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.28
Длинных трейдов:
395 (61.91%)
Коротких трейдов:
243 (38.09%)
Профит фактор:
1.51
Мат. ожидание:
1.24 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
4.84 EUR
Средний убыток:
-10.18 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-25.65 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-347.18 EUR (3)
Прирост в месяц:
1.76%
Годовой прогноз:
21.36%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
13.77 EUR
Максимальная:
347.18 EUR (52.10%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
37.48% (347.18 EUR)
По эквити:
38.39% (444.26 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 390
XAUAUD 199
US100 47
DE30 1
XAUEUR 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 812
XAUAUD -26
US100 118
DE30 -4
XAUEUR 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 85K
XAUAUD 3.1K
US100 115K
DE30 -2.3K
XAUEUR 298
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +64.80 EUR
Худший трейд: -174 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 32
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +188.29 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -25.65 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBSTradestone-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.

✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control

This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.

Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.

IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it. 
Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.29 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
