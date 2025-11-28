SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldEvolution
Stephane Charles Raoeliarison

GoldEvolution

Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 328%
FBSTradestone-Real
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
627
Profit Trades:
479 (76.39%)
Loss Trades:
148 (23.60%)
Best trade:
64.80 EUR
Worst trade:
-174.03 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 339.18 EUR (469 103 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 550.23 EUR (268 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (188.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188.29 EUR (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
76.29%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.27
Long Trades:
390 (62.20%)
Short Trades:
237 (37.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
1.26 EUR
Average Profit:
4.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.47 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-25.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.18 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
1.51%
Annual Forecast:
18.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.77 EUR
Maximal:
347.18 EUR (52.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.48% (347.18 EUR)
By Equity:
38.39% (444.26 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 379
XAUAUD 199
US100 47
DE30 1
XAUEUR 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 808
XAUAUD -26
US100 118
DE30 -4
XAUEUR 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 85K
XAUAUD 3.1K
US100 115K
DE30 -2.3K
XAUEUR 298
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +64.80 EUR
Worst trade: -174 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.29 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.65 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBSTradestone-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.

✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control

This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.

Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.

IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it. 
No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.29 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldEvolution
30 USD per month
328%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
55
0%
627
76%
100%
1.50
1.26
EUR
38%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.