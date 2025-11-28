SinaisSeções
Stephane Charles Raoeliarison

GoldEvolution

Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
55 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 329%
FBSTradestone-Real
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
669
Negociações com lucro:
508 (75.93%)
Negociações com perda:
161 (24.07%)
Melhor negociação:
64.80 EUR
Pior negociação:
-174.03 EUR
Lucro bruto:
2 389.02 EUR (476 867 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 597.39 EUR (273 969 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
32 (188.29 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
188.29 EUR (32)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
83.87%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
73
Tempo médio de espera:
14 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.28
Negociações longas:
419 (62.63%)
Negociações curtas:
250 (37.37%)
Fator de lucro:
1.50
Valor esperado:
1.18 EUR
Lucro médio:
4.70 EUR
Perda média:
-9.92 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-35.07 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-347.18 EUR (3)
Crescimento mensal:
15.39%
Previsão anual:
186.73%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
13.77 EUR
Máximo:
347.18 EUR (52.10%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
37.48% (347.18 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
38.39% (444.26 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 420
XAUAUD 200
US100 47
DE30 1
XAUEUR 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 813
XAUAUD -28
US100 118
DE30 -4
XAUEUR 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 85K
XAUAUD 5K
US100 115K
DE30 -2.3K
XAUEUR 298
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +64.80 EUR
Pior negociação: -174 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 32
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +188.29 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -35.07 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBSTradestone-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.

✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control

This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.

Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.

IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it. 
2025.12.26 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 07:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.29 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
