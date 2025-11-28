SeñalesSecciones
GoldEvolution
Stephane Charles Raoeliarison

GoldEvolution

Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
55 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 329%
FBSTradestone-Real
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
669
Transacciones Rentables:
508 (75.93%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
161 (24.07%)
Mejor transacción:
64.80 EUR
Peor transacción:
-174.03 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
2 389.02 EUR (476 867 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 597.39 EUR (273 969 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
32 (188.29 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
188.29 EUR (32)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
83.87%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
73
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.28
Transacciones Largas:
419 (62.63%)
Transacciones Cortas:
250 (37.37%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.50
Beneficio Esperado:
1.18 EUR
Beneficio medio:
4.70 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-9.92 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-35.07 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-347.18 EUR (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.39%
Pronóstico anual:
186.73%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
13.77 EUR
Máxima:
347.18 EUR (52.10%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
37.48% (347.18 EUR)
De fondos:
38.39% (444.26 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 420
XAUAUD 200
US100 47
DE30 1
XAUEUR 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 813
XAUAUD -28
US100 118
DE30 -4
XAUEUR 3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 85K
XAUAUD 5K
US100 115K
DE30 -2.3K
XAUEUR 298
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +64.80 EUR
Peor transacción: -174 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 32
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +188.29 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -35.07 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBSTradestone-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.

✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control

This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.

Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.

IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it. 
2025.12.26 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 07:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.29 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
