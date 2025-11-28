シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / GoldEvolution
Stephane Charles Raoeliarison

GoldEvolution

Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
レビュー0件
信頼性
55週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 329%
FBSTradestone-Real
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
669
利益トレード:
508 (75.93%)
損失トレード:
161 (24.07%)
ベストトレード:
64.80 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-174.03 EUR
総利益:
2 389.02 EUR (476 867 pips)
総損失:
-1 597.39 EUR (273 969 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
32 (188.29 EUR)
最大連続利益:
188.29 EUR (32)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
83.87%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
73
平均保有時間:
14 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.28
長いトレード:
419 (62.63%)
短いトレード:
250 (37.37%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.50
期待されたペイオフ:
1.18 EUR
平均利益:
4.70 EUR
平均損失:
-9.92 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-35.07 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-347.18 EUR (3)
月間成長:
15.39%
年間予想:
186.73%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
13.77 EUR
最大の:
347.18 EUR (52.10%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
37.48% (347.18 EUR)
エクイティによる:
38.39% (444.26 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 420
XAUAUD 200
US100 47
DE30 1
XAUEUR 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 813
XAUAUD -28
US100 118
DE30 -4
XAUEUR 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 85K
XAUAUD 5K
US100 115K
DE30 -2.3K
XAUEUR 298
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +64.80 EUR
最悪のトレード: -174 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 32
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +188.29 EUR
最大連続損失: -35.07 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBSTradestone-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.

✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control

This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.

Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.

IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it. 
レビューなし
2025.12.26 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 07:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.29 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
