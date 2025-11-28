SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / GoldEvolution
Stephane Charles Raoeliarison

GoldEvolution

Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
55 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2024 355%
FBSTradestone-Real
1:30
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
678
Gewinntrades:
516 (76.10%)
Verlusttrades:
162 (23.89%)
Bester Trade:
64.80 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-174.03 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
2 468.54 EUR (486 226 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 601.83 EUR (274 462 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
32 (188.29 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
188.29 EUR (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.87%
Letzter Trade:
5 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
81
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.50
Long-Positionen:
420 (61.95%)
Short-Positionen:
258 (38.05%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.28 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.78 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.89 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-35.07 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-347.18 EUR (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
17.34%
Jahresprognose:
210.41%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.77 EUR
Maximaler:
347.18 EUR (52.10%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
37.48% (347.18 EUR)
Kapital:
38.39% (444.26 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 429
XAUAUD 200
US100 47
DE30 1
XAUEUR 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 898
XAUAUD -28
US100 118
DE30 -4
XAUEUR 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 94K
XAUAUD 5K
US100 115K
DE30 -2.3K
XAUEUR 298
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +64.80 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -174 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 32
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +188.29 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -35.07 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBSTradestone-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.

✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control

This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.

Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.

IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it. 
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 05:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 07:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 21:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.29 00:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 354 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen