- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|429
|XAUAUD
|200
|US100
|47
|DE30
|1
|XAUEUR
|1
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|898
|XAUAUD
|-28
|US100
|118
|DE30
|-4
|XAUEUR
|3
|
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|94K
|XAUAUD
|5K
|US100
|115K
|DE30
|-2.3K
|XAUEUR
|298
|
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBSTradestone-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Gold Evolution is a manually executed trading strategy focused on stable, consistent growth with a disciplined, risk-aware approach.
Every decision is based on real-time market analysis, taking into account price action, market structure, and current volatility conditions.
✔️ Primary objective: steady long-term capital growth
✔️ Methodology: manual decision-making based on market observation
✔️ Strength: flexible adaptation to changing market conditions
✔️ Philosophy: patience, precision, and strict risk control
This signal is designed for investors who value a thoughtful and human-driven trading approach. Each position is opened and managed manually, ensuring that every trade reflects current market dynamics rather than automated triggers.
Choosing Gold Evolution means relying on a strategic, careful, and professional manual trading approach.IMPORTANT : Our trading strategy requires patience and emotional control. If you want to avoid feeling too much stress, only invest the necessary amount if you don’t need it.