  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
200
盈利交易:
129 (64.50%)
亏损交易:
71 (35.50%)
最好交易:
3.03 USD
最差交易:
-5.24 USD
毛利:
94.18 USD (10 515 pips)
毛利亏损:
-51.43 USD (5 179 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (8.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8.18 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
16.04%
最大入金加载:
24.48%
最近交易:
16 几分钟前
每周交易:
43
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
5.17
长期交易:
126 (63.00%)
短期交易:
74 (37.00%)
利润因子:
1.83
预期回报:
0.21 USD
平均利润:
0.73 USD
平均损失:
-0.72 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-5.01 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-7.71 USD (4)
每月增长:
42.75%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
8.27 USD (5.85%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.85% (8.27 USD)
净值:
10.48% (11.36 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
EURUSD 24
GBPUSD 15
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 6
USDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
AUDNZD 3
GBPJPY 3
GBPAUD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 48
EURUSD -5
GBPUSD -2
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD -3
AUDCAD -2
USDCHF 1
AUDNZD -2
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 0
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 4.7K
EURUSD -125
GBPUSD -166
CHFJPY 538
USDJPY 428
EURAUD 272
EURCAD 201
USDCAD -392
AUDCAD -177
USDCHF 150
AUDNZD -392
GBPJPY 296
GBPAUD 60
CADCHF 60
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3.03 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +8.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.01 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-Edge01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.48 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 14
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.62 × 45
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.71 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 26
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
1.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2215
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
ICMarkets-Live02
1.40 × 43
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
189 更多...
🌟 EXCELLUS – Premium Algorithmic Signal

🔗 By Farid Yandouz 

💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.

📈 Performance & Growth

  • 🚀 +30% growth since early 2025

  • 🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14

  • 🟢 60.8% winning trades

  • Best trade: +3%

  • 🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)

🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach

  • 🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention

  • ⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:

    • 🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)

    • 💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting

  • ⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours

  • 🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week

🛡️ Risk Management

  • 🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%

  • 📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%

  • 🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)

  • 🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns

  • ⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability

🧭 Why Follow This Signal?

  • 🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based

  • 🛡️ Risk-first design

  • 🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements

  • 💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression

  • 🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone

  • 🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy

🔧 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD

  • ⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400

  • 💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results

  • ⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution

Reliability & Monitoring

  • 📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability

  • 🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch

  • 🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions


没有评论
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 14:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 14:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
