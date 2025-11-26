シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Excellus
Farid Yandouz

Excellus

Farid Yandouz
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 35%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:400
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
208
利益トレード:
129 (62.01%)
損失トレード:
79 (37.98%)
ベストトレード:
3.03 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.24 USD
総利益:
94.18 USD (10 515 pips)
総損失:
-59.39 USD (5 950 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (8.18 USD)
最大連続利益:
8.18 USD (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
16.04%
最大入金額:
24.48%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
47
平均保有時間:
4 時間
リカバリーファクター:
4.21
長いトレード:
131 (62.98%)
短いトレード:
77 (37.02%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.59
期待されたペイオフ:
0.17 USD
平均利益:
0.73 USD
平均損失:
-0.75 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-7.99 USD)
最大連続損失:
-7.99 USD (9)
月間成長:
28.51%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
8.27 USD (5.85%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.85% (8.27 USD)
エクイティによる:
10.48% (11.36 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 114
EURUSD 28
GBPUSD 16
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 6
USDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
AUDNZD 3
GBPJPY 3
GBPAUD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 40
EURUSD -6
GBPUSD -2
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD -3
AUDCAD -2
USDCHF 1
AUDNZD -2
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 0
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 4K
EURUSD -121
GBPUSD -165
CHFJPY 538
USDJPY 428
EURAUD 272
EURCAD 201
USDCAD -392
AUDCAD -177
USDCHF 150
AUDNZD -392
GBPJPY 296
GBPAUD 60
CADCHF 60
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.03 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 14
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +8.18 USD
最大連続損失: -7.99 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Pepperstone-Edge01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.48 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 14
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.62 × 45
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.71 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 26
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
1.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2215
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
ICMarkets-Live02
1.40 × 43
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
189 より多く...
🌟 EXCELLUS – Premium Algorithmic Signal

🔗 By Farid Yandouz 

💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.

📈 Performance & Growth

  • 🚀 +30% growth since early 2025

  • 🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14

  • 🟢 60.8% winning trades

  • Best trade: +3%

  • 🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)

🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach

  • 🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention

  • ⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:

    • 🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)

    • 💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting

  • ⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours

  • 🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week

🛡️ Risk Management

  • 🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%

  • 📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%

  • 🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)

  • 🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns

  • ⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability

🧭 Why Follow This Signal?

  • 🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based

  • 🛡️ Risk-first design

  • 🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements

  • 💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression

  • 🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone

  • 🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy

🔧 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD

  • ⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400

  • 💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results

  • ⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution

Reliability & Monitoring

  • 📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability

  • 🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch

  • 🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions


レビューなし
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 14:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 14:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
