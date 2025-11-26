SignaleKategorien
Farid Yandouz

Excellus

Farid Yandouz
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 28%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
218
Gewinntrades:
132 (60.55%)
Verlusttrades:
86 (39.45%)
Bester Trade:
3.03 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.24 USD
Bruttoprofit:
95.11 USD (10 613 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-66.92 USD (6 690 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (8.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
8.18 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
16.04%
Max deposit load:
24.48%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
47
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.88
Long-Positionen:
133 (61.01%)
Short-Positionen:
85 (38.99%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.42
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.78 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-7.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7.99 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
18.46%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
15.00 USD (10.49%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.49% (15.00 USD)
Kapital:
10.48% (11.36 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 121
EURUSD 30
GBPUSD 17
CHFJPY 9
USDJPY 8
EURAUD 6
EURCAD 6
USDCAD 5
AUDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
AUDNZD 3
GBPJPY 3
GBPAUD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 35
EURUSD -5
GBPUSD -5
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD -3
AUDCAD -2
USDCHF 1
AUDNZD -2
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 0
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.5K
EURUSD -87
GBPUSD -365
CHFJPY 538
USDJPY 428
EURAUD 272
EURCAD 201
USDCAD -392
AUDCAD -177
USDCHF 150
AUDNZD -392
GBPJPY 296
GBPAUD 60
CADCHF 60
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.03 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7.99 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-Edge01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.48 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.57 × 14
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.62 × 45
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.71 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 26
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
1.00 × 3
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2215
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
ICMarkets-Live02
1.40 × 43
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
🌟 EXCELLUS – Premium Algorithmic Signal

🔗 By Farid Yandouz 

💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.

📈 Performance & Growth

  • 🚀 +30% growth since early 2025

  • 🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14

  • 🟢 60.8% winning trades

  • Best trade: +3%

  • 🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)

🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach

  • 🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention

  • ⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:

    • 🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)

    • 💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting

  • ⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours

  • 🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week

🛡️ Risk Management

  • 🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%

  • 📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%

  • 🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)

  • 🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns

  • ⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability

🧭 Why Follow This Signal?

  • 🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based

  • 🛡️ Risk-first design

  • 🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements

  • 💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression

  • 🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone

  • 🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy

🔧 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD

  • ⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400

  • 💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results

  • ⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution

Reliability & Monitoring

  • 📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability

  • 🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch

  • 🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 14:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 14:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Excellus
30 USD pro Monat
28%
0
0
USD
128
USD
5
100%
218
60%
16%
1.42
0.13
USD
10%
1:400
