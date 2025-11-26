시그널섹션
Farid Yandouz

Excellus

Farid Yandouz
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 47%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:400
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
407
이익 거래:
260 (63.88%)
손실 거래:
147 (36.12%)
최고의 거래:
4.61 USD
최악의 거래:
-7.40 USD
총 수익:
170.29 USD (23 059 pips)
총 손실:
-123.37 USD (14 256 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (8.18 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
13.11 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
24.94%
최대 입금량:
62.44%
최근 거래:
6 분 전
주별 거래 수:
171
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
1.74
롱(주식매수):
255 (62.65%)
숏(주식차입매도):
152 (37.35%)
수익 요인:
1.38
기대수익:
0.12 USD
평균 이익:
0.65 USD
평균 손실:
-0.84 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-10.51 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-11.33 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
29.19%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
26.99 USD (18.87%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.87% (26.99 USD)
자본금별:
28.52% (33.62 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 147
GBPNZD 50
EURUSD 37
GBPUSD 22
GBPAUD 19
EURNZD 18
EURAUD 15
CHFJPY 14
USDJPY 13
GBPJPY 10
GBPCAD 8
EURCAD 6
AUDCAD 6
USDCHF 6
AUDJPY 6
USDCAD 5
AUDNZD 5
EURJPY 4
GBPSGD 4
US500 3
AUDUSD 2
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
CHFSGD 1
AUDSGD 1
AUDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 28
GBPNZD 9
EURUSD -5
GBPUSD -4
GBPAUD -8
EURNZD 2
EURAUD 20
CHFJPY 3
USDJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
AUDCAD -1
USDCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD -3
AUDNZD -2
EURJPY 1
GBPSGD -2
US500 -1
AUDUSD 0
GBPCHF 1
CADCHF 1
NZDJPY 0
CHFSGD 0
AUDSGD 0
AUDCHF 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
GBPNZD 2.1K
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD -312
GBPAUD -963
EURNZD 573
EURAUD 3.2K
CHFJPY 727
USDJPY 782
GBPJPY 351
GBPCAD 246
EURCAD 201
AUDCAD -129
USDCHF 162
AUDJPY 144
USDCAD -392
AUDNZD -369
EURJPY 167
GBPSGD -194
US500 -136
AUDUSD 52
GBPCHF 58
CADCHF 60
NZDJPY 30
CHFSGD 25
AUDSGD 31
AUDCHF 29
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4.61 USD
최악의 거래: -7 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +8.18 USD
연속 최대 손실: -10.51 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-Edge01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.44 × 18
FPMarkets-Live2
0.48 × 81
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.90 × 49
ICMarkets-Live11
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.06 × 32
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.22 × 2229
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
TradersWay-Live
1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
ICMarkets-Live02
1.67 × 52
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
189 더...
🌟 EXCELLUS – Premium Algorithmic Signal

🔗 By Farid Yandouz 

💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.

📈 Performance & Growth

  • 🚀 +30% growth since early 2025

  • 🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14

  • 🟢 60.8% winning trades

  • Best trade: +3%

  • 🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%

  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)

🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach

  • 🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention

  • ⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:

    • 🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)

    • 💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting

  • ⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours

  • 🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week

🛡️ Risk Management

  • 🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%

  • 📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%

  • 🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)

  • 🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns

  • ⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability

🧭 Why Follow This Signal?

  • 🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based

  • 🛡️ Risk-first design

  • 🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements

  • 💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression

  • 🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone

  • 🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy

🔧 Subscriber Recommendations

  • 💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD

  • ⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400

  • 💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results

  • ⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution

Reliability & Monitoring

  • 📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability

  • 🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch

  • 🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions


리뷰 없음
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 01:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 23:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.26 14:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 14:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 14:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.