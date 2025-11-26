- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|147
|GBPNZD
|50
|EURUSD
|37
|GBPUSD
|22
|GBPAUD
|19
|EURNZD
|18
|EURAUD
|15
|CHFJPY
|14
|USDJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|10
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURCAD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|USDCHF
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|GBPSGD
|4
|US500
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CHFSGD
|1
|AUDSGD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|28
|GBPNZD
|9
|EURUSD
|-5
|GBPUSD
|-4
|GBPAUD
|-8
|EURNZD
|2
|EURAUD
|20
|CHFJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|-1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|-3
|AUDNZD
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPSGD
|-2
|US500
|-1
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|0
|CHFSGD
|0
|AUDSGD
|0
|AUDCHF
|0
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|-312
|GBPAUD
|-963
|EURNZD
|573
|EURAUD
|3.2K
|CHFJPY
|727
|USDJPY
|782
|GBPJPY
|351
|GBPCAD
|246
|EURCAD
|201
|AUDCAD
|-129
|USDCHF
|162
|AUDJPY
|144
|USDCAD
|-392
|AUDNZD
|-369
|EURJPY
|167
|GBPSGD
|-194
|US500
|-136
|AUDUSD
|52
|GBPCHF
|58
|CADCHF
|60
|NZDJPY
|30
|CHFSGD
|25
|AUDSGD
|31
|AUDCHF
|29
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-Edge01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.44 × 18
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.48 × 81
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.87 × 92
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.90 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.06 × 32
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.22 × 2229
|
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.37 × 65
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.55 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
TradersWay-Live
|1.63 × 41
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.67 × 52
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
|
InvestAZ-Real
|1.71 × 7
🔗 By Farid Yandouz
💼 Objective: deliver stable, controlled, and consistent growth through a proprietary algorithm focused on execution precision and risk mastery.
📈 Performance & Growth
-
🚀 +30% growth since early 2025
-
🎯 Profit Factor: 2.14
-
🟢 60.8% winning trades
-
⭐ Best trade: +3%
-
🔻 Worst trade capped at: –4%
-
📊 Sharpe Ratio: 0.26 (prudent strategy)
🤖 Strategy & Algorithmic Approach
-
🤖 100% automated — no manual intervention
-
⚖️ Multi-asset strategy focused on:
-
🟡 XAUUSD (Gold) – core performance driver (72% trades)
-
💶 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY — scalping & micro-trend targeting
-
-
⏱️ Average holding time: 4 hours
-
🔄 High but controlled rotation: 43 trades/week
🛡️ Risk Management
-
🔐 Maximum drawdown: 10.5%
-
📉 Maximum deposit load: 24.3%
-
🔥 Max consecutive losses: 5 trades (–5% USD)
-
🧊 Risk architecture designed to avoid over-leverage & deep drawdowns
-
⚠️ Fixed 0.01 lot size for maximum stability
🧭 Why Follow This Signal?
-
🌱 Smooth, steady growth — not hype-based
-
🛡️ Risk-first design
-
🔍 Refined algorithmic reading of micro-movements
-
💼 Perfect for accounts seeking slow, robust, controlled progression
-
🟦 Recommended broker: Pepperstone Edge 01 or ones that have low latency vs Pepperstone
-
🔧 Simple setup: plug-and-play copy
🔧 Subscriber Recommendations
-
💵 Recommended capital: ≥ 100 USD
-
⚙️ Recommended leverage: 1:400
-
💠 Copy using 1:1 ratio for equivalent results
-
⏳ Signal optimized for low-latency execution
⭐ Reliability & Monitoring
-
📅 3 weeks of continuous reliability
-
🧪 Strategy tested & stabilized before launch
-
🎛️ Daily monitoring of bot stability & volatility conditions
